NYC may lift rules requiring face masks for children under 5

Adams also recently rolled back rules requiring people to show proof of vaccination to dine in a restaurant, work out at a gym or attend a show or other events. The move came amid a push for a return to normalcy from the mayor and his counterparts around the country amid a steep drop in coronavirus cases and deaths.

Adams has so far opted to keep in place a rule requiring private employers to ensure their workers are vaccinated. The rule has drawn scrutiny for keeping Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving from playing home games with the team. Irving is unvaccinated and is currently allowed to watch home games as a spectator but not play or be in the locker room.

The rules also apply to the Yankees and Mets, which could leave unvaccinated players sitting out games in the coming season.

Adams wouldn't say Tuesday if he's considering lifting the rule but said he's been peeling back rules one-by-one to see the impact of each change.

“They have to wait," Adams said of the sports teams.

New York City’s infection rate has been climbing again lately, rising 50% over the past week. It is now averaging a little more than 950 new cases per day, comparable to the daily average in early November before the start of the omicron wave.

City Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan says cases have increased slightly in recent days and officials will continue to watch the trends over the next two weeks before deciding whether to lift the rule.

Vasan said officials are closely monitoring the spread of a strain of the more transmissible omicron subvariant known as BA.2 and expect to see some rising cases.

City officials say if risk levels rise from their current low levels, it's possible the city will reimpose mandates.