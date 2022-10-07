NYC hospitals to pay $165M to women abused by gynecologist

Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian announced the agreement Friday. Last year, the two hospitals reached a settlement to establish a $71 million compensation fund with 79 of Hadden’s former patients.

The doctor, Robert Hadden, surrendered his medical license after being convicted in 2016 on sex-related charges in state court but was not sentenced to prison. He currently awaits trial on separate federal charges of sexually abusing dozens of young and unsuspecting female patients for over two decades.