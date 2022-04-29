NY to move some primaries to August after court tosses maps

State Judge Patrick McAllister moved the primaries back from their original date of June 28. He said the independent expert he tasked with helping him craft new maps, special master Jonathan Cervas, will finish drawing districts by May 20.

In the meantime, state and local election officials will prepare to once again hold separate primaries in June and August. Lawmakers in 2019 consolidated the primaries to save money, increase voter turnout and make the process less confusing for the public.