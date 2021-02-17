NY sues Amazon, saying it didn't protect workers from virus

Not having enough breaks was also brought up in the lawsuit. It said that Amazon monitors workers constantly, and that those who aren't working at all times could get in trouble or be fired. That has caused workers to rush back from breaks and not take the time to wash their hands, clean their workstations or stay socially distant, according to complaint.

Besides potentially exposing workers to the virus, the lawsuit also said that Amazon illegally retaliated against workers who spoke up about poor safety conditions in its facilities.

One of those workers, Christian Smalls, was fired by Amazon in March after he led a protest at the Staten Island warehouse. Amazon said it terminated Smalls because he violated social-distancing guidelines. But the lawsuit said Smalls never entered the facility during the protest, and the company never told him to leave the parking lot where the protest took place. It also said two human resource workers at Amazon agreed in writing that Smalls should not have been fired.

The firing has had a chilling effect on others, the lawsuit states, with Amazon workers fearful that they could be retaliated against if they make any health and safety complaints.

In the lawsuit, James asks the court to force Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. to offer Smalls his job back and pay him for emotional distress, as well as other damages. It also asks the court to make sure Amazon is protecting the health of its workers by monitoring the company and forcing it to change its policies.