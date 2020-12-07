NY Philharmonic musicians agree to 4 years of wage cuts

The orchestra said Monday that both sides had ratified the agreement, which calls for players to earn 75% of minimum scale through Aug. 31, 2023, which comes to $2,214 weekly. Compensation increases to 80% of scale through the first six months of the following fiscal year, which comes to $2,362 weekly, and 90% for the following six months, $2,657.

The deal includes increasing percentages of overscale payments, bonuses if the philharmonic exceeds financial projections and a provision allowing up to 10 Sunday performances per season, concerts that previously had been prohibited. The philharmonic also obtained full media rights to its performances.