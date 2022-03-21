NY Philharmonic back at Geffen Hall Oct 7 after renovation

The program leads off what the orchestra calls a “Home” festival, the Philharmonic said Monday. The concert will feature Aaron Copland's “Fanfare for the Common Man”; the New York premiere of a new work by Carlos Simon; “Juba” from Forence Price's Symphony No. 4; the overture to Rossini's "Il Barbiere di Siviglia”; and the allegro from Beethoven's Symphony No. 5.

Van Zweden will lead a pair of free one-hour concerts on Oct. 8, followed by the first four subscription concerts from Oct. 12-18 featuring the world premiere of Marcos Balter's “Oyá” for light, electronics and orchestra, John Adams' “My Father Knew Charles Ives,” Tania Tania León's “Stride” and Respighi's “Pines of Rome.”