NY judge jails ex-gynecologist who abused 100s of women

One of his victims was Evelyn Yang, the wife of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who also ran unsuccessfully for New York City mayor.

Hadden's conviction in federal court on four counts of enticing victims to cross state lines so he could sexually abuse them carries a potential penalty of decades in prison.

After the verdict, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams issued a statement calling Hadden “a predator in a white coat.”

At the time, the judge declined to to send Hadden immediately to jail, but suggested that he was “mystified” that Hadden had avoided prison.

At Wednesday’s hearing, the judge heard from nine women victimized by the doctor, as well as written statements from 43 other victims — all of whom urged the judge to immediately remand Hadden into custody.

He had been under electronic monitoring and had been free on $1 million bail.

Hadden’s attorneys argued that he was not a flight risk, but federal prosecutors urged the judge to consider the severity of his crimes.

For Hadden’s accusers, the federal case represents a second chance for a harsher punishment for the doctor. In his 2016 plea deal with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Hadden surrendered his medical license but wasn’t required to serve any jail time.

The district attorney at the time, Cyrus Vance Jr., defended his decision. Because a conviction wasn’t assured, he argued, his office sought a plea deal to prevent Hadden from practicing medicine and from victimizing additional women.