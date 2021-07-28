NXIVM sex cult member who cooperated avoids prison time

“Master, please brand me. It would be an honor,” she recalled saying just before she was branded.

She testified that it was “the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced.”

She also testified that she organized other brandings, inviting women to her house, where they were required to strip naked and sit blindfolded in a circle as part of the ritual.

The first woman branded, she said, “was screaming and squealing.”

Last October, Garaufis sentenced Raniere to 120 years in prison for turning some adherents into sex slaves branded with his initials and sexually abusing a 15-year-old.

At Raniere's sentencing, 15 victims called for a lengthy prison term.

Last month, "Smallville" actor Allison Mack was sentenced to three years in prison for her role in NXIVM. Prosecutors said she cooperated with the prosecution after pleading guilty in the case.

Without cooperating, Mack would have faced between 14 and 17 1/2 years behind bars, according to federal sentencing guidelines.

Her sentence included prison time after prosecutors said she became a “master” for “slaves” she ordered “to perform labor, take nude photographs, and in some cases, to engage in sex acts with Raniere.”

As authorities closed in on Raniere, he fled to Mexico with Mack and others to try to reconstitute the group there. He was arrested and sent to the United States in March 2018; Mack was arrested a few days later.