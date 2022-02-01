NWSL players to get higher salaries, insurance under 1st CBA

The agreement includes eight weeks of parental leave and up to six months in paid mental health leave, as well as provisions for safe playing fields and medical staffs. The union said it would make the entire agreement public in coming weeks.

NWSL interim CEO Marla Messing said the agreement reflects the league's commitment to its players.

“Our owners are committed to providing the significant and unprecedented investment required to build and sustain a professional women’s soccer league that properly supports our players, both as professional soccer players and as individuals,” Messing said.

The labor agreement comes following a turbulent year.

Last September, two former NWSL players came forward to accuse longtime coach Paul Riley, then with the North Carolina Courage, of harassment and sexual coercion. He was fired and the NWSL commissioner stepped down in the wake of the accusations.

In all, five coaches were dismissed or stepped down amid reports of inappropriate behavior.

Players suggested that without a CBA they might not report to teams for training camps.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports