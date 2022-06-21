Nurses at Zimbabwe's public hospitals strike for better pay

Similar strikes were taking place at other hospitals across the country, said Dongo.

Desperate patients sat in the hospital parking lot or on the hospital grounds with little hope of getting help.

“I slept here but no one is attending to me. The nurses and doctors say they should be paid more money before they can treat me,” lamented Tobias Shavane, who said he was injured in a traffic crash on Monday. A dirty bandage served as a sling for his arm while his swollen hand was strapped to a blood-stained piece of a cardboard box.

“They told me my situation is not an emergency. I have nowhere else to go because I can’t afford to go to a private hospital,” said Miriam Matembo, who brought her 11-year-old daughter who was suffering from stomach pains. The girl lay on ground, visibly in pain. “I may just have to return home with her, or visit a prophet.”

Unions representing teachers have announced that they intend to strike, also demanding payment in U.S. dollars. President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government says it's not able to pay in greenbacks.

In addition to offering all civil servants a 100% pay increase in local currency, the government says it is negotiating with bakers to try to reduce the price of bread, which, like other basics such as cooking oil and gas, is now out of reach for many people.

Russia's war in Ukraine is blamed for increasing fuel and food prices. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Zimbabwe’s inflation rate has nearly doubled, according to official statistics.

Many fear Zimbabwe could return to the hyperinflation of 2008 which reached 500 billion %, according to the International Monetary Fund. That economic catastrophe forced the government to adopt a multi-currency system in 2009 in which U.S. dollars and the South African rand were accepted as legal tender.

The U.S. dollar continues to dominate as prices in local currency are often benchmarked to the rates for the American currency on the flourishing illegal market, where most individuals and companies get their foreign currency.

Zimbabweans who earn in local currency such as government workers must source dollars on the illegal market to pay for goods and services that are increasingly being charged in U.S. dollars.

Retailers said the rising rates for U.S. dollars on the illegal market are forcing them to frequently increase prices, often every few days, to allow them to restock.

Combined Shape Caption Health workers led by nurses take part in a demonstration over salaries, at Parerenyatwa Hospital in Harare, Tuesday, June, 21, 2022. A strike by health workers has left Zimbabwe's major hospitals in near paralysis, putting further strain on a public health system already in a dire state. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

