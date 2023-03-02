Nurse faces legal action for 'faking' Spanish kids' vaccines

When health officials tested the affected children’s blood, it was discovered that many didn't have the antibodies that would be expected from receiving the vaccines. The legal case centers on the nurse's falsification of vaccine records, which showed jabs had been administered when they allegedly hadn't, and misuse of public funds by throwing away unused medicines.

Beyond the families pursuing legal action, Spanish media reported that up to 400 children could be affected.

Asla is now awaiting court instructions for the families to appear and give testimony after filing the case last month, and said the parents want the nurse to be barred from working in the public health system.

Anti-vaccine sentiment is generally rare in Spain. The country has the second-highest rate of public confidence in vaccines in the European Union after Portugal, according to EU statistics released last year. Spanish government statistics show that uptake of most infant vaccinations is more than 90%.