Numbers drawn for new Mega Millions $1.1 billion jackpot

The $1.1 billion jackpot would be paid out through an annuity over 29 years. Players who prefer money up front can opt for the cash payout that currently stands at an estimated $568.7 million, though more than a third of that would typically go to federal and possibly state taxes.

The only Mega Millions jackpots larger than the estimated $1.1 billion opportunity Tuesday have been the $1.53 billion won in South Carolina in 2018 and $1.33 billion winning ticket in Illinois in July, Mega Millions said.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

