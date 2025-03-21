Number of perfect brackets down to single digits after Sunday's early March Madness games

The end of the Huskies' reign dropped the number of perfect brackets on the NCAA's platform down to two out of 34 million. That's 0.000000005% for those of you who can't do the math.

ESPN’s tracker was also down to two out of 24.3 million following Florida's win. The two remaining brackets are split between second-round opponents Duke and Baylor, so one is guaranteed to reach 42-0 while the other will drop out.

Michigan's 91-79 win over Texas A&M on Saturday night shredded the final perfect Yahoo Sports bracket. Poor Shawno had been correct on every pick with his Grand Bracket until the fifth-seeded Wolverines sent the fourth-seeded Aggies home.

CBS Sports lost its last perfect bracket with Saturday night's games, including No. 6 seed BYU's two-point win over third-seeded Wisconsin and Texas Tech's 77-64 win over No. 11 seed Drake.

Creighton was listed as ESPN's top bracket buster after its 89-75 win over Louisville in Thursday's first game, knocking out 13,339,089.

On the other end of the spectrum, ESPN reported that every pick was wrong on 30 of its brackets — a nearly impossible feat in its own right even if a contestant were trying to pick all losers.

