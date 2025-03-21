Brackets busted: No perfect March Madness brackets remain after Sunday's games

The handful of remaining perfect brackets in the NCAA Tournament busted out on Sunday, ending the hopes of millions against exceptionally long odds
Connecticut guard Solo Ball reacts to his team's loss to Florida in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Brackets, busted.

The handful of remaining perfect brackets in the NCAA Tournament busted out on Sunday, ending the hopes of millions against exceptionally long odds.

The final perfect brackets on Yahoo Sports and CBS Sports were shredded with Saturday's games. Top-seeded Florida's 77-75 win over two-time reigning national champion UConn continued the carnage on Sunday.

Duke's 89-66 win over Baylor left one remaining perfect bracket on ESPN's tracker and it didn't last long. That bracket imploded with Kentucky's 84-75 win over Illinois, creating 24.3 million imperfect brackets.

The Wildcats' win also killed off the last bracket of the 34 million on the NCAA's platform.

Michigan's 91-79 win over Texas A&M on Saturday night shredded the final perfect Yahoo Sports bracket. Poor Shawno had been correct on every pick with his Grand Bracket until the fifth-seeded Wolverines sent the fourth-seeded Aggies home.

CBS Sports lost its last perfect bracket with Saturday night's games, including No. 6 seed BYU's two-point win over third-seeded Wisconsin and Texas Tech's 77-64 win over No. 11 seed Drake.

Creighton was listed as ESPN's top bracket buster after its 89-75 win over Louisville in Thursday's first game, knocking out 13,339,089.

On the other end of the spectrum, ESPN reported that every pick was wrong on 30 of its brackets — a nearly impossible feat in its own right even if a contestant were trying to pick all losers.

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Kentucky guard Lamont Butler (1) reacts against Illinois in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Michigan guard Ian Burns, front, joins forward Will Tschetter and guard Charlie May in celebrating after defeating Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)

St. John's head coach Rick Pitino, right, gives Arkansas head coach John Calipari a pat on the back after a loss in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Purdue forward Camden Heide (23) hangs onto the ball while colliding with McNeese State guard DJ Richards Jr. (2) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

