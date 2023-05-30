Number of new German citizens hits 20-year high as many Syrians naturalized

Turkish citizens were the second-biggest group of people gaining German citizenship last year — 14,200 of them, a 16% increase compared to 2021, and with an average of more than 24 years living in Germany.

The statistics office said that 5,600 Ukrainians gained German citizenship last year, nearly three times as many as the previous year. They had spent an average 13.3 years in Germany, compared with 6.4 years for their Syrian counterparts.

Germany's socially liberal government plans to ease the rules for obtaining citizenship, reducing to five years from eight the number of years people are supposed to live in the country before gaining a German passport. People with "special integration accomplishments" would be eligible after three years.

The government also plans to ax restictions on holding dual citizenship. In principle, most people from countries other than European Union members and Switzerland currently have to give up their previous nationality when they gain German citizenship.

Conservative and far-right opposition parties have assailed those plans. It isn't yet clear when parliament will consider them.

Germany has about 84 million inhabitants.