Number of early NFL draft entrants hits nine-year low at 73

Neal is expected to be one of the first offensive lineman drafted and a potential top-10 selection.

The number of players granted special eligibility was down from 98 in 2021 and 99 in 2020. A record 106 juniors entered the draft without completing degrees in 2018.

Before this year, the only time since 2014 the number of underclassmen entering the NFL draft with special eligibility fell below 95 was 2015 when the number was 74.

Another 27 players, including quarterbacks Sam Howell of North Carolina and Carson Strong of Nevada and Oregon All-America defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, are entering this season's draft with eligibility remaining after finishing their degrees and notifying the NFL.

Thibodeaux was expected to be in contention to be the first overall selection in this year's draft, though injuries limited him to 11 games.

The total number of players entering the draft early (100) is down from 128 last season.

