BreakingNews
Hot today with chance of rain, isolated strong to severe thunderstorms
X

Nuggets ready to celebrate their 1st NBA title with parade through the streets of downtown Denver

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By PAT GRAHAM, Associated Press
35 minutes ago
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are assembling for a parade Thursday through downtown Denver to celebrate their first NBA title

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are assembling for a parade Thursday through downtown Denver to celebrate their first NBA title.

There's rain in the forecast but nothing can dampen the festive mood as swarms of fans line the streets in a celebration that culminates at Civic Center Park. This has been a long time in the making. It took 47 seasons in the NBA for the franchise to finally make Denver the home of the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

The Nuggets capped off an impressive postseason by beating the Miami Heat in the Finals on Monday night in Game 5. The Nuggets finished 16-4 in the playoffs, which was tied for the second-best mark by an NBA champion since the first round was expanded to best-of-seven in 2003. San Antonio also was 16-4 in 2007, and Golden State went 16-1 in 2017.

Jokic is coming off an historic playoff performance, where he became the first player to lead the league in total points (600), rebounds (269) and assists (190) in a single postseason. The two-time NBA MVP added more hardware to his resume, too, capturing the Finals MVP.

With the season now officially closed, Jokic will soon head home to Sombor, Serbia, to spend time with his family and return to his other passion — horse racing. He's hoping to make it back in time to attend a harness race on Sunday.

This is the second straight June the city has held a parade. The Colorado Avalanche were the guests of honor last year after hoisting the Stanley Cup.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Hope dims in search for survivors of migrant boat sinking that killed...
2
India, Pakistan brace for winds, flash flooding as Cyclone Biparjoy...
3
Theme parks bounced back in 2022 from pandemic lows with revenue, if...
4
How much prison time could Trump face? Past cases brought steep...
5
Donor nations scramble to find billions of dollars of funding for...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top