Nuggets honor Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo with video tribute, 55-second round of applause

Mutombo, the basketball Hall of Famer known for his enormous smile and heart, unmistakable voice and, of course, that finger wag, died last month of brain cancer. He was 58.

“I feel really fortunate to have gotten to know him and coached him and spend time with him,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone, whose team stenciled Mutombo’s name and “55” on the floor near Denver’s bench. “He’ll be missed by many, many people.”

Mutombo helped the Nuggets become the first No. 8 seed to upset a No. 1 seed in the NBA playoffs, when they knocked off Seattle in 1994 in a best-of-five series. It was not only an indelible moment in Nuggets lore but an endearing image — Mutombo on the floor when the horn sounded, flat on his back, holding the ball over his head with a beaming smile.

It's a picture that Malone has in his office.

After a stellar career at Georgetown, Mutombo was taken with the fourth overall pick by Denver in the 1991 NBA draft. He spent five seasons in the Mile High City, becoming an instant fan favorite.

Mutombo's 18-year NBA career also included stops in Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, New York and the then-New Jersey Nets. The 7-foot-2 center was an eight-time All-Star, four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and three-time All-NBA selection. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015 after averaging 9.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for his career. He's second in career blocks in NBA history.

More than hoops, he was known for his generosity. He built a hospital in the Congo and that facility — named for his mother — has treated around 200,000 people. He's worked on behalf of the Special Olympics, UNICEF, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“His legacy is much more than on the court,” Malone said. “It’s everything he did for his native country, building hospitals, giving back.

"That’s what you want to see from people, is that when they make it, they find a way to give back and make people’s lives better. Dikembe Mutombo will always be remembered as an ambassador of this game, on and off the court, with a huge, huge heart.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

