Nuggets beat Bucks 129-106 in clash of conference leaders

Jeff Green dunked on Antetokounmpo to open the fourth as the Nuggets’ lead swelled to 15 points. Grayson Allen hit a 3-pointer to cut it to 103-91 with 9:54 left, but Milwaukee went scoreless for 4:10 while Denver built a 111-91 lead.

Antetokounmpo went to the bench with 5:54 left and didn’t return.

GETTING TECHNICAL

The Bucks lost some composure in the third quarter. Bobby Portis Jr. was called for a take foul on Jokic and, immediately after, a technical. Denver hit both free throws and Bruce Brown hit a 3-pointer for a 84-76 lead. Minutes later, Brook Lopez got a technical while sitting on the bench.

Antetokounmpo picked up Milwaukee’s fourth technical with 6:41 left in the game.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Khris Middleton finished with 13 points and six rebounds after missing Friday’s game for injury management. ... It was Milwaukee’s fourth loss since Jan. 21.

Nuggets: Green was down on the court for several minutes after fouling Antetokounmpo with 11:14 left, but returned to the game.

UP NEXT

Bucks: At Detroit on Monday night.

Nuggets: Host Philadelphia on Monday night.

