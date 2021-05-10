NTSB: Tesla owner got into driver's seat before deadly crash

But the preliminary report on the crash that killed two men doesn't explain why police found no one behind the wheel of the car, which burst into flames after crashing about 550 feet (170 meters) from the owner's home.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it's still investigating the crash. An onboard data storage device in the console, however, was destroyed by fire. A computer that records air bag and seat belt status as well as speed and acceleration was damaged and is being examined at an NTSB lab.