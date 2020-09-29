NTSB: Regulators failed at jobs in limo crash that killed 20

The NTSB last month released a cache of documents indicating Hussain repeatedly changed the listed number of seats in the 2001 Ford Excursion limo and took other steps to avoid safety regulations.

Staffers told board members Tuesday that the state Department of Motor Vehicles failed to verify vehicle registration forms and that the state Department of Transportation failed at least seven times to keep the company, Prestige Limousine, from operating without authority.

NTSB Chairperson Robert Sumwalt also criticized the local prosecutor and state police for failing to cooperate with the agency and delaying the completion of the investigation to almost two full years after the crash.

“Unfortunately, the parallel criminal investigation conducted by the Schoharie County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Police significantly impeded and curtailed our typical investigative efforts,” Sumwalt said in his opening statement. “Particularly early in our investigation, some NTSB investigators were outright blocked from even viewing, let alone examining, critical evidence.”

The ill-fated limousine had been rented to take a group of young friends and siblings to a 30th birthday celebration at a brewery near Cooperstown on Oct. 6, 2018. The vehicle’s brakes failed on a downhill stretch of a state route in Schoharie, 30 miles west of Albany. It blew through a stop sign at a T intersection and crashed into a culvert shortly before 2 p.m.

Nauman Hussain, the operator of Prestige Limousine, faces 20 charges each of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. He has pleaded not guilty and was scheduled to stand trial in May, but the trial was delayed because of the pandemic. His lawyers have been meeting with prosecutors to discuss a possible plea deal.

The NTSB last month released a cache of documents indicating Hussain repeatedly changed the listed number of seats in the 2001 Ford Excursion limo and took other steps to avoid safety regulations.

In particular, Prestige took pains to avoid more stringent inspection rules intended to ensure a modified vehicle has the braking capacity and other requirements for carrying a heavier load, according to the NTSB documents.

When it registered the limo, it didn’t disclose to the Department of Motor Vehicles that it had been stretched, as required, and falsified the seating capacity from 18 down to 11. The company further reduced the seating capacity to 8 when it registered the vehicle in 2017, and listed the capacity as 10 in 2018, documents show.

Any vehicle with 15 or more seats is defined as a bus under state regulations and is subject to semi-annual inspections.

In the moments before the crash, a passenger texted, “the limo sounds like it is going to explode” and “it’s a junker.” Another driver described hearing a noise like a “jet plane” as the limo swerved around her car and sped through the intersection.

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, a limousine, left, has landed in the woods following a fatal crash in Schoharie, N.Y. Federal investigators examining the 2018 crash of a stretch limousine that killed 20 people said Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, that state regulators repeatedly failed to oversee a poorly maintained vehicle with corroded brakes. (Tom Heffernan Sr. via AP, File) Credit: Tom Heffernan Sr. Credit: Tom Heffernan Sr.

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2018 file photo, a New York state trooper and a member of the National Transportation Safety Board view the scene of Saturday's fatal crash in Schoharie, N.Y. Federal investigators examining the 2018 crash of a stretch limousine that killed 20 people said Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, that state regulators repeatedly failed to oversee a poorly maintained vehicle with corroded brakes. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File) Credit: Hans Pennink Credit: Hans Pennink