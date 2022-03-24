NTSB: Oklahoma teens' car made 'rolling stop' before crash

The girls were students at Tishomingo High School and were on a lunch break at the time, according to district Superintendent Bobby Waitman.

The names of the girls have not been released. A memorial service for them has been scheduled at the school on Friday night at the football stadium.

Flags outside local business were flown at half-staff in their memory.

NTSB investigators are expected to complete on-scene work by Monday and provide a preliminary report on the crash within 30 days.

A final report on the probable cause of the collision is expected in one to two years, according to Knudson's statement.

Caption A memorial is set up after six high school students died Tuesday, March 22, when their car collided with a tractor-trailer near Tishomingo, about 130 miles south of Oklahoma City. (Nathan J. Fish/The Oklahoman via AP) Credit: Nathan J Fish Credit: Nathan J Fish Caption A memorial is set up after six high school students died Tuesday, March 22, when their car collided with a tractor-trailer near Tishomingo, about 130 miles south of Oklahoma City. (Nathan J. Fish/The Oklahoman via AP) Credit: Nathan J Fish Credit: Nathan J Fish

Caption A memorial is set up after six high school students died Tuesday, March 22, when their car collided with a tractor-trailer near Tishomingo, about 130 miles south of Oklahoma City. (Nathan J. Fish/The Oklahoman via AP) Credit: Nathan J Fish Credit: Nathan J Fish Caption A memorial is set up after six high school students died Tuesday, March 22, when their car collided with a tractor-trailer near Tishomingo, about 130 miles south of Oklahoma City. (Nathan J. Fish/The Oklahoman via AP) Credit: Nathan J Fish Credit: Nathan J Fish

Caption Six high school students died Tuesday, March 22, when their car collided with a tractor-trailer near Tishomingo, about 130 miles south of Oklahoma City. (Nathan J. Fish/The Oklahoman via AP) Credit: Nathan J Fish Credit: Nathan J Fish Caption Six high school students died Tuesday, March 22, when their car collided with a tractor-trailer near Tishomingo, about 130 miles south of Oklahoma City. (Nathan J. Fish/The Oklahoman via AP) Credit: Nathan J Fish Credit: Nathan J Fish