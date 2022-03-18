NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

But “that was dumb” for a 13-year-old to be driving on a busy two-lane roadway used by oil traffic, said Gib Stevens, who leads area trucking operations for an oilfield servicing company.

One must be 14 in Texas to start taking classroom courses for a learner’s license and 15 to receive that provisional license to drive with an instructor or licensed adult in the vehicle. Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor said a 13-year-old driving would be breaking the law.

The pickup truck crossed into the opposite lane on a darkened, two-lane highway before colliding head-on with a van, killing the boy, a man traveling with him, six New Mexico college students and a golf coach.

The University of the Southwest students, including one from Portugal and one from Mexico, and the coach were returning from a golf tournament when the vehicles collided Tuesday night. Two Canadian students were hospitalized in critical condition.

The NTSB sent an investigative team to the crash site in Texas’ Andrews County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of the New Mexico state line.

University of the Southwest spokeswoman Maria Duarte declined to comment on the NTSB’s announcement about the young driver, citing the ongoing investigation.

The golf teams were traveling in a 2017 Ford Transit van that was towing a box trailer when it collided with the truck, and both vehicles burst into flames, according to NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss.

He said the vehicles crashed on a two-lane asphalt highway where the speed limit is 75 mph (120 kph), though investigators have not yet determined how fast either vehicle was traveling.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the deceased as: Golf coach Tyler James, 26, of Hobbs, New Mexico; and players Mauricio Sanchez, 19, of Mexico; Travis Garcia, 19, of Pleasanton, Texas; Jackson Zinn, 22, of Westminster, Colorado; Karisa Raines, 21, of Fort Stockton, Texas; Laci Stone, 18, of Nocona, Texas; and Tiago Sousa, 18, of Portugal.

Also killed were Henrich Siemens, 38, of Seminole County, Texas, and the 13-year-old boy who were in the 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup.

Critically injured aboard the van were Canadian students Dayton Price, 19, of Mississauga, Ontario, and Hayden Underhill, 20, of Amherstview, Ontario. Both were taken by helicopter to the University Medical Center in Lubbock, about 110 miles (180 kilometers) to the northeast.

“They are both stable and recovering and every day making more and more progress,” University of the Southwest Provost Ryan Tipton said Thursday of the two injured students.

“One of the students is eating chicken soup,” said Tipton, calling their recovery “a game of inches.”

Tipton said University President Quint Thurman visited the students’ parents at the hospital, illustrating the close community at the college with only about 350 on-campus students.

“Hockey was a big part of life for a while, but his true passion is golf,” said Underhill's brother Drew Underhill.

The Mexican Federation of Golf posted an online note of condolence to the loved ones of Mauricio Sanchez.

Sousa was from Portugal’s southern coast, where he graduated from high school last summer before heading to college in the U.S., said Renata Afonso, head of the Escola Secundária de Loulé.

The University of the Southwest is a private, Christian college located in Hobbs, New Mexico, near the state line with Texas.

A memorial was set up Wednesday at the course near campus where the team practices, with flowers, golf balls and a handmade sign.

About 150 people turned out Thursday evening to remember Jackson Zinn at Texas Roadhouse, a restaurant where he worked and met his girlfriend of five months.

“We met here exactly at this table,” said Maddy Russell, 20, of Hobbs. “He was my heart.”

The mourners released around 100 blue and orange balloons into the cold whipping wind of eastern New Mexico, and they soon disappeared into the horizon.

The university said on Twitter that counseling and religious services was available on campus.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott expressed sympathy.

The teams had been taking part in a golf tournament at Midland College, about 315 miles (505 kilometers) west of Dallas.

Bleed reported from Little Rock, Arkansas, and Snow reported from Phoenix. Associated Press writers Jake Bleiberg and Jamie Stengle in Dallas, Rob Gillies in Toronto and Barry Hatton in Lisbon contributed to this report.

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.

Caption People watch after releasing balloons during a memorial for Jackson Zinn at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hobbs, N.M.. Zinn, who worked at the restaurant, was killed with several other student golfers and the coach of University of the Southwest in a crash in Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher

Caption Erik Herring, center left, and Andera Concotelli console each other during a memorial for Jackson Zinn at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hobbs, New Mexico. Zinn, who worked at the restaurant, was killed with several other student golfers and the coach of University of the Southwest in a crash in Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher

Caption A memorial erected in honor of the University of the Southwest golf teams car wreck is seen Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the Rockwind Community Links in Hobbs, N.M. Late Tuesday, the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams were involved in a fatal car crash half a mile north of State Highway 115 on Farm-to-Market Road 1788 in Andrews County while on the way back from tournament play in Midland. Nine people were killed in the wreck including six students, one coach, and two in a pickup that collided head-on with the university's van. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Credit: Eli Hartman

Caption Bryanna Saiz, right, cries with others during a memorial for Jackson Zinn at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hobbs, New Mexico. Zinn, who worked at the restaurant, was killed with several other student golfers and the coach of University of the Southwest in a crash in Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher

Caption University of the Southwest's Vice President for Financial Services Paula Smith, left, answers questions with USW's Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Ryan Tipton, right, during a press conference regarding the USW golf team car wreck Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the USW Scarborough Memorial Library in Hobbs, N.M. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Credit: Eli Hartman

Caption The University of the Southwest hosted a news conference Thursday, March 17, 2022 regarding the USW golf team car wreck at their campus in Hobbs, N.M. Late Tuesday, the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams were involved in a fatal car crash half a mile north of State Highway 115 on Farm-to-Market Road 1788 in Andrews County while on the way back from tournament play in Midland. Nine people were killed in the wreck including six students, one coach, and two in a pickup that collided head-on with the university's van. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Credit: Eli Hartman

Caption University of the Southwest's Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Ryan Tipton answers questions during a news conference regarding the USW golf team car wreck Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the USW Scarborough Memorial Library in Hobbs, N.M. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Credit: Eli Hartman

Caption University of the Southwest's Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Ryan Tipton answers questions during a press conference regarding the USW golf team car wreck, Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the USW Scarborough Memorial Library in Hobbs, NM. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Credit: Eli Hartman

Caption Paula Smith, vice president for financial services at University of the Southwest in Hobbs, N.M., speaks to the media during a news conference Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Scarborough Memorial Library in Hobbs, N.M. Several student golfers and the coach of University of the Southwest were killed in a crash in Texas. (Andy Brosig/The Hobbs Daily News-Sun via AP) Credit: Andrew D. Brosig

Caption A flag flies at half staff at the University of the Southwest, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hobbs, N.M. Several student golfers and the coach of University of the Southwest were killed in a crash in Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher

Caption A golfer visits a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hobbs, N.M. The memorial was for student golfers and the coach of University of the Southwest killed in a crash in Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher

Caption Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck early Wednesday, March 16, 2022 half of a mile north of State Highway 115 on Farm-to-Market Road 1788 in Andrews County, Texas. A pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of the New Mexico state line on Tuesday evening and crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams, said Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Credit: Eli Hartman

Caption A damaged pickup truck sits on the side of the road at the scene of a fatal car wreck early Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Andrews County, Texas. A pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of the New Mexico state line on Tuesday evening and crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams, said Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Credit: Eli Hartman

Caption Emergency responders work the scene of a fatal crash late Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Andrews County, Texas. A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people, authorities said. (NewsWest 9 KWES-TV via AP) Credit: Uncredited