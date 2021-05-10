NowThis editor Versha Sharma to take over at Teen Vogue

The daughter of Indian immigrants, Sharma grew up in Louisiana and lives in New York.

McCammond, who is Black, was tapped in March at age 27 as the incoming editor in chief to replace Lindsay Peoples Wagner, but derogatory tweets from when she was a teenager and college student in 2011 caused a backlash after the appointment was announced.

Calls for the magazine to replace McCammond mounted quickly, with more than 20 Teen Vogue staff members writing management in support of readers and others alarmed by the now-deleted tweets. They noted that McCammond’s appointment came at a time of “historically high anti-Asian violence and amid the ongoing struggles of the LGBTQ community.”

Teen Vogue knew of the tweets prior to naming McCammond.

Sharma said in the statement issued by Teen Vogue that she has long admired the magazine for “building and fostering a community of young people who want to change the world.”