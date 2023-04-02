Montenegrins choose new president amid political turmoil

Djukanovic hopes his reelection to another five-year term would pave the way for the party to return to power in June.

Djukanovic has been a key Western ally in countering Russian influence and keeping the Balkans stable. He has insisted that the struggle is not over despite Montenegro's NATO membership because of Serbia's alleged expansionist policies and Russia's influence.

Milatovic, 36, was educated in Britain and the United States. He has appealed to voters disillusioned with established politicians like Djukanovic. Milatovic has insisted he wants Montenegro to join the EU, although some of the parties that backed his candidacy are pro-Russian.

If Milatovic wins, his Europe Now movement could find itself in a position to dominate the next government after June's parliamentary election.

Europe Now emerged after the first government that resulted from the 2020 parliamentary election collapsed. As the economy minister in that government, Milatovic gained popularity by increasing salaries but critics say this was done at the cost of the already depleted health system and not as an outcome of reform.

