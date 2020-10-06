Novelist Lydia Millet among National Book Award finalists

The poetry finalists are Mei-mei Berssenbrugge's “A Treatise on Stars,” Tommye Blount's “Fantasia for the Man in Blue,” Don Mee Choi's “DMZ Colony," Anthony Cody's “Borderland Apocrypha” and Natalie Diaz's “Postcolonial Love Poem.”

In translation, the finalists are Anja Kampmann for “High as the Waters Rise,” translated from the German by Anne Posten; Jonas Hassen Khemiri's “The Family Clause,” translated from the Swedish by Alice Menzies; Yu Miri's “Tokyo Ueno Station,” translated from the Japanese by Morgan Giles; Pilar Quintana's “The Bitch,” translated from the Spanish by Lisa Dillman; and Adania Shibli's “Minor Detail,” translated from the Arabic by Elisabeth Jaquette.

Finalists for young people's literature are Kacen Callender's “King and the Dragonflies," Traci Chee's ”We Are Not Free," Candice Iloh's “Every Body Looking," Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed's “When Stars Are Scattered,” and Gabriel Savit's “The Way Back.”

Winners in each of the competitive categories receive $10,000, with the money divided equally between the author and translator for best translated book. Judging panels of authors, critics and others in the bookselling community selected finalists from nearly 1,700 books submitted by publishers.

Winners will be announced during an online ceremony Nov. 18, with honorary medals to be presented to author Walter Mosley and, posthumously, to Simon & Schuster CEO Carolyn Reidy.