Novak Djokovic withdraws from the French Open with an injured right knee

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the French Open with an injured right knee

By HOWARD FENDRICH – Associated Press
4 minutes ago
PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic withdrew from the French Open with an injured right knee on Tuesday, ending his title defense and meaning he will relinquish the No. 1 ranking.

The tournament announced the news, saying Djokovic has a torn medial meniscus in his right knee. The extent of the injury was found during an MRI exam a day after Djokovic was hurt during a fourth-round victory.

He was supposed to face two-time French Open runner-up Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

