Novak Djokovic wins his first match at Wimbledon with a sleeve on his surgically repaired knee

Man pleads guilty in beating death last summer at Hamilton residence

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic wore a gray sleeve on his surgically repaired right knee while winning his first-round match at Wimbledon on Tuesday without too much of a test.

Playing his first match since tearing the meniscus in his knee at the French Open on June 3, Djokovic never faced a break point along the way to a 6-01, 6-2, 6-2 victory over qualifier Vit Kopriva in under two hours on Centre Court.

The 37-year-old Djokovic has won seven of his men's-record 24 Grand Slam titles at the All England Club and was the runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz last year.

Djokovic hurt his knee during a five-set win at Roland Garros and pulled out of that tournament, then had surgery in Paris on June 5.

Less than a month later, he was back in action and taking the first step toward what he hopes would be an eighth championship at Wimbledon, which would tie Roger Federer's mark for the most by a man.

