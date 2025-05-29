Novak Djokovic trades his racket for a bicycle and takes a nighttime ride around Paris

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic traded his racket for a bicycle and swapped the French Open's clay courts for the cobblestone streets of Paris during a nighttime ride around the Arc de Triomphe.

Less than 24 hours before the 24-time Grand Slam champion was scheduled to play France's Corentin Moutet in the second round at Roland-Garros on Thursday, Djokovic was spotted taking in the sights like a tourist while getting some exercise.