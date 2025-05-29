Breaking: RiversEdge concerts in Hamilton begin this weekend with Little Texas on stage

Novak Djokovic trades his racket for a bicycle and takes a nighttime ride around Paris

Novak Djokovic has swapped his racket for a bicycle and taken a ride around the Arc de Triomphe in Paris
Serbia's Novak Djokovic talks with officials as he plays Mackenzie McDonald of the U.S. during their first round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
55 minutes ago
PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic traded his racket for a bicycle and swapped the French Open's clay courts for the cobblestone streets of Paris during a nighttime ride around the Arc de Triomphe.

Less than 24 hours before the 24-time Grand Slam champion was scheduled to play France's Corentin Moutet in the second round at Roland-Garros on Thursday, Djokovic was spotted taking in the sights like a tourist while getting some exercise.

Someone filmed Djokovic and posted a short clip on social media.

Wearing a dark blue track suit, sneakers and a properly fastened helmet — safety first! — the 38-year-old Serbian star pedaled through the famously hectic roundabout at one end of the Champs-Élysées.

Not exactly the most bike-friendly spot in the City of Light, but Djokovic looked perfectly at ease.

Someone called out, “I love you!” and Djokovic responded with a grin and said, “I love you, too.”

He just won his 100th career title and now his aiming for his record 25th at a major tournament.

___

Rafa Nadal, second from left, is joined by Roger Federer, left, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, right, during a farewell ceremony at center court Philippe-Chatrier, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris, Sunday May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Mackenzie McDonald of the U.S. during their first round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

