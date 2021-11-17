journal-news logo
X

Novak Djokovic beats Rublev to reach ATP Finals semifinals

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Russia's Andrey Rublev during their ATP World Tour Finals singles tennis match, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Caption
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Russia's Andrey Rublev during their ATP World Tour Finals singles tennis match, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: Luca Bruno

Credit: Luca Bruno

Nation & World
43 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic has advanced to the semifinals of the ATP Finals by beating Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-2

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Novak Djokovic advanced to the semifinals of the ATP Finals by beating Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday.

The top-ranked Djokovic is attempting to match Roger Federer’s record of six titles at the season-ending event for the top eight players in the world.

Djokovic was again almost perfect on his serve, although Rublev managed to break him in the opening game. Djokovic broke twice in each set and won the match with his 12th ace.

Djokovic is now 2-0 in the Green Group. He beat Casper Ruud in his opening group match.

Ruud will face Cameron Norrie later Wednesday. Norrie was called in as the second alternate after 2018 champion Stefanos Tsitsipas was forced to withdraw with an injury. Matteo Berrettini was replaced by Jannik Sinner on Tuesday.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Russia's Andrey Rublev during their ATP World Tour Finals singles tennis match, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Caption
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Russia's Andrey Rublev during their ATP World Tour Finals singles tennis match, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: Luca Bruno

Credit: Luca Bruno

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Russia's Andrey Rublev during their ATP World Tour Finals singles tennis match, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Caption
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Russia's Andrey Rublev during their ATP World Tour Finals singles tennis match, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: Luca Bruno

Credit: Luca Bruno

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Russia's Andrey Rublev during their ATP World Tour Finals singles tennis match, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Caption
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Russia's Andrey Rublev during their ATP World Tour Finals singles tennis match, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: Luca Bruno

Credit: Luca Bruno

Russia's Andrey Rublev serves a ball to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their ATP World Tour Finals singles tennis match, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Caption
Russia's Andrey Rublev serves a ball to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their ATP World Tour Finals singles tennis match, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: Luca Bruno

Credit: Luca Bruno

In Other News
1
UK tones down threats in N Ireland trade spat with EU
2
In the ACC, picking the top quarterback won't be easy task
3
Sudan minister: Return to pre-coup arrangement ‘unrealistic’
4
Sweden joins European trend, adopts COVID vaccination pass
5
Confident US sees home wins, road draws as path to World Cup
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top