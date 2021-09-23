'Notting Hill,' 'The Duke' director Roger Michell dies at 65

After its release in 1999 it was for a time the highest-grossing British film in history, and Michell followed it with Hollywood thriller “Changing Lanes,” starring Ben Affleck and Samuel L. Jackson.

But he largely made films in Britain, including “Enduring Love,” based on an Ian McEwan novel, and “Venus,” which gained Peter O’Toole an Academy Award nomination.

Later films included “Hyde Park on Hudson,” a historical drama starring Bill Murray as President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and “The Duke,” a real-life art heist story starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren that premiered at the 2020 Venice Film Festival.

Michell is survived by ex-wives Kate Buffery and Anna Maxwell Martin, both actors, and by his four children.