Notre Dame keeps rolling, beats Alabama 78-64 in 1st round

The Irish had a 41-36 advantage at halftime. Alabama scored six straight points early in the second half to get within 44-42 before Notre Dame pulled away with a 17-5 run. Ryan and Wesley each had six points during the spurt and Atkinson added five.

Notre Dame's largest lead was 76-60 with under two minutes remaining.

Neither team led by more than four points the first 18 minutes before Notre Dame scored nine straight points to grab a 41-33 advantage with 40 seconds left in the first half. Nate Laszewski had the first five points during the run, including a layup to give the Irish the lead. Juwan Gary hit a 3-pointer to draw Alabama within five points at halftime.

QUINERLY'S INJURY

Quinerly was driving to the basket when his knee appeared to buckle three minutes into the game. The junior guard was moaning in pain as he was clutching his knee while being looked at by trainers. He was then taken to the locker room without putting much weight on his left leg.

Quinerly is second on the Crimson Tide in scoring, averaging 13.8 points.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Irish made 10 3-pointers, the sixth time in the past 11 games they've reached double digits in 3s.

Alabama: The Tide made consecutive NCAA appearances for the first time since 2006 but ended their season with four straight losses.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Notre Dame guard Cormac Ryan (5) shoots over Alabama center Charles Bediako (10) during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy Caption Notre Dame guard Cormac Ryan (5) shoots over Alabama center Charles Bediako (10) during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy

Caption Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) is helped after going down on a play during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Notre Dame, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy Caption Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) is helped after going down on a play during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Notre Dame, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy

Caption Alabama guard Keon Ellis (14) shoots over guard Blake Wesley (0) during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy Caption Alabama guard Keon Ellis (14) shoots over guard Blake Wesley (0) during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy

Caption Notre Dame forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) holds the ball in front of Alabama forward James Rojas (33) during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy Caption Notre Dame forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) holds the ball in front of Alabama forward James Rojas (33) during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy

Caption Alabama center Charles Bediako (10) tries to block a shot by Notre Dame forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy Caption Alabama center Charles Bediako (10) tries to block a shot by Notre Dame forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy

Caption Alabama head coach Nate Oats, right, talks with guard JD Davison (3) during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Notre Dame, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy Caption Alabama head coach Nate Oats, right, talks with guard JD Davison (3) during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Notre Dame, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy

Caption Notre Dame players react on the bench during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Alabama, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy Caption Notre Dame players react on the bench during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Alabama, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy