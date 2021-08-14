Notre Dame has its quarterback: Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan

Coan transferred in the offseason to Notre Dame, where the Irish were looking to replace long-time starter Ian Book, who was drafted in the fourth round by New Orleans.

Coan, a graduate transfer heading into his senior season, was competing against underclassmen Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner, a freshman.

"All three quarterbacks distinguished themselves in the spring and preseason camp," Kelly said. “Clearly, each has the skills necessary to lead, but Jack proved to be more consistent and therefore, going into our opener, gives us the best chance for success.”

Coan and Notre Dame face Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sept. 25.