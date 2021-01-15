Noted character actor Peter Mark Richman dies at 93

He starred as lawyer Nick Cain in the short-lived 1960′s NBC series “Cain’s Hundred” and had recurring roles as an attorney on the 1980s hit “Dynasty” and the 1970's show “Longstreet."

In the 1970s and 1980s he was Suzanne Somers’ father, the Rev. Luther Snow, on ”Three’s Company,” appeared as Lawrence Carson in a few episodes of “Beverly Hills, 90210" and was C.C. Capwell for nearly 30 episodes of “Santa Barbara."

Richman also wrote plays, including the acclaimed “4 Faces,” a novel, short stories and an autobiography.

In 1990, he received the Silver Medallion from the Motion Picture & Television Fund for outstanding humanitarian achievement.

Richman is survived by his wife, Helen, five children and six grandchildren.