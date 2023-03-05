Noted architect Rafael Viñoly dies at 78 in New York

Viñoly, whose firm is based in New York City, died of an aneurysm on Thursday at a hospital in the city. Roman Viñoly said his father died unexpectedly.

“He leaves a rich legacy of distinctive and timeless designs that manifested in some of the world’s most recognizable and iconic structures, among them the Tokyo International Forum, the Cleveland Museum of Art, Carrasco Airport in Montevideo, and 20 Fenchurch Street in London,” Roman Viñoly said in a statement.