Norwegian drama 'Dreams (Sex Love)' takes top prize at the Berlin Film Festival

A Norwegian film about love, desire and self-discovery won top honors at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday
Australian actress Rose Byrne poses with the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance award during the winner's photocall at the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)

Australian actress Rose Byrne poses with the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance award during the winner's photocall at the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)
Nation & World
21 minutes ago
BERLIN (AP) — A Norwegian film about love, desire and self-discovery won top honors at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday.

A jury headed by American director Todd Haynes awarded the Golden Bear trophy to "Dreams (Sex Love)" by director Dag Johan Haugerud.

Haynes called it a “meditation on love” that “cuts you to the quick with its keen intelligence.”

The film focuses on a teenager played by Ella Øverbyer, infatuated with her female French teacher, and the reactions of her mother and grandmother when they discover her private writings. It’s the third part of a trilogy Haugerud has completed in the past year. “Sex” premiered at Berlin in 2024, and “Love” was screened at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

The runner-up Silver Bear prize went to Brazilian director Gabriel Mascaro’s dystopian drama “The Blue Trail.” Argentine director Ivan Fund’s rural saga “The Message” won the third-place Jury Prize.

The best director prize went to Huo Meng for “Living the Land,” set in fast-changing 1990s China.

Rose Byrne was named best performer for her role as an overwhelmed mother in the Mary Bronstein-directed “If I had Legs, I’d Kick You.” Andrew Scott won the supporting performer trophy for playing composer Richard Rodgers in Richard Linklater’s “Blue Moon.”

The climax of the festival known as the Berlinale came on the eve of Germany's parliamentary elections after a campaign dominated by migration and the economy.

The national election is being held seven months early, after Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition collapsed in a dispute about how to revitalize the country's economy.

Efforts to curb migration have emerged as a central issue in the campaign — along with the question of how to handle the challenge from the far-right Alternative for Germany, which appears to be on course for its strongest national election result yet.

Ivan Fund accepts the Silver Bear jury prize for the film 'The Message' during the awards ceremony at the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP).

Yngve Saether, from left, Dag Johan Haugerud and Hege Hauff Hvattum, winners of the Golden Bear for best film for 'Dreams (Sex Love)', pose for photographers at the winners photo call during the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP).

Hege Hauff Hvattum, winner of the Golden Bear for best film for 'Dreams (Sex Love)', poses for photographers at the winners photo call during the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP).

Yngve Saether, from left, Dag Johan Haugerud and Hege Hauff Hvattum, winners of the Golden Bear for best film for 'Dreams (Sex Love)', pose for photographers at the winners photo call during the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP).

US director Brandon Kramer, right, and US director Lance Kramer pose with the Berlinale Documentary Award during the winner's photocall at the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)

Venezuelan director Ivan Fund poses with the Silver Bear Jury Prize during the winner's photocall at the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)

Dag Johan Haugerud, winner of the Golden Bear for best film for 'Dreams (Sex Love)', poses for photographers at the winners photo call during the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP).

Dag Johan Haugerud, winner of the Golden Bear for best film for 'Dreams (Sex Love)', poses for photographers at the winners photo call during the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP).

Dag Johan Haugerud, winner of the Golden Bear for best film for 'Dreams (Sex Love)', poses for photographers at the winners photo call during the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP).

Mexican director Ernesto Martinez Bucio poses with a viewfinder as part of the Best First Feature Award during the winner's photocall at the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)

Mexican director Ernesto Martinez Bucio, right, and producer Alejandro Duran pose with a viewfinder as part of the Best First Feature Award during the winner's photocall at the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)

