Norway: Princess gives up royal duties amid fiancé questions

Bo Gleditsch, secretary-general of the Norwegian Rheumatism Association told Norwegian news agency NTB it was “an orderly and wise decision from our patron.” The association had been considering ending its collaboration with Märtha Louise because of her engagement,

“She has resolved this on her own initiative, and that’s good," Gleditsch told NTB.

Norwegian media have accused Märtha Louise and Verrett of allegedly using her royal title for commercial gain along with promoting alternative health care methods.

The palace statement said the couple would “clarify the distinction between their own activities and the royal household” and will not use the title of princess or refer to royals in social media or commercial activity.

Verrett will not have a title or represent Norway’s royal house when he and Märtha Louise marry, according to the statement. The pair, who have been together since May 2019, according to Norwegian media, will attend family-related occasions and events where it is a tradition for royals to participate.

Märtha Louise has three daughters from her first marriage, which ended in 2016. According to Norwegian media, she plans to relocate to California with them.

Alongside her royal duties, the princess has written books in which she claimed to have contact with angels.

Her older brother, Crown Prince Haakon, is the heir to the throne.

A poll published by Norway’s Dagbladet newspaper last month had 68% of respondents saying they wanted to keep the monarchy. When Norwegian broadcaster NRK asked the same question in 2017, support for the royal house stood at 81%.