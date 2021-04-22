Norway lends AstraZeneca vaccine jabs to Sweden, Iceland

Hoeie said Sweden will borrow 200,000 doses and Iceland 16,000 doses. The Norwegian doses expire in June and July.

The Danes, who were the first to pull suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, have not yet decided what will happen with their doses.

Although the Norwegian Institute of Public Health has called for removing the AstraZeneca vaccine from Norway’s vaccination program, the government in Norway this month decided to wait, saying it "believes that we do not have a good enough basis for drawing a final conclusion.”

Hoeie reiterated that experts in Norway would gauge the use of the AstraZeneca and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before May 10. Both vaccines are made with the same technology.

Norway started its vaccinations on Dec. 27 and 1.1 million people — out of a population of 5.3 million -- have so far been vaccinated. Norway uses the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

___

