Norway gives Russian name to academic detained for spying

On Friday, his lawyer in Oslo, Marijana Lozic, told Norwegian news agency NTB that the man denies any wrongdoing.

“Our view is that, just gaining access to some of these research environments, which are premise providers for the authorities, for policy formulation, is of significant national importance,” Blom said of the suspect.

The university rector told Norwegian broadcaster NRK that to his knowledge no data has been stolen or information had been taken "that could damage our research.” However, “it could undermine the legitimacy of our professional environment,” said Dag Rune Olsen.

The suspect arrived in Norway in 2021, and has researched the northern regions and hybrid threats, Norwegian media said. Norway’s Arctic border with Russia is 198 kilometers (123 miles) long.

In Canada, where the man also studied, he identified himself as Jose Assis Giammaria, according to Canadian Press.

The news agency said the University of Calgary had reported that the man also attended the Alberta school and graduated in the fall of 2018 with a master of strategic studies.

Canadian Press also said a 2015 convocation program from Ottawa’s Carleton University shows Giammaria had graduated with a honors bachelor of arts in political science with a concentration in international relations.