Norway ends contract for NH90 helicopters, wants full refund

In February, Norway’s Defense Ministry requested that a comprehensive review of the country's maritime helicopter capabilities was conducted. The review concluded that even with significant additional financial investments, it would not be possible to bring the performance and availability of the NH90 to a level that would meet Norwegian requirements.

The Norwegian Defense Material Agency has informed the manufacturer of the NH90 that it has terminated the contract in its entirety, and that it will be seeking full restitution of all funds and assets received by both parties. Norway will return the helicopters along with any spares and equipment received.

NHIndustries in a statement said it was "extremely disappointed by the decision taken by the Norwegian Ministry of Defense and refutes the allegations being made against the NH90 as well as against the company.”

It added that it had not been given the possibility to discuss its latest proposals and that it considers the Norwegian termination of the contract at “legally groundless.”

The Norwegian Defense Ministry said it will shortly begin the process of identifying an alternative maritime helicopter.