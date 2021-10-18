Norway: Bow-and-arrow attack victims likely stabbed to death

Norwegian police have identified the four female victims as Andrea Meyer, 52; Hanne Englund, 56; Liv Berit Borge, 75; and Gun Marith Madsen, 78. The male victim was Gunnar Erling Sauve, 75. Meyer is a native of Germany who had moved to Norway several years ago.

“So far, all indications are that these victims were randomly picked," Omholt said, adding that police had questioned some 60 witnesses.

The victims all lived on the same street in Kongsberg and several were part of its thriving artists' community, Norwegian media reported.

The regional police department received reports Wednesday evening about a man shooting arrows at the Coop Extra supermarket in central Kongsberg. According to a police timeline, the first information on the attack was logged at 6:13 p.m. and Andersen Braathen was caught at 6:47 p.m.

An unarmed police patrol spotted the suspect in the supermarket and Andersen Braathen shot at them with several arrows before fleeing. One of the wounded was an off-duty police officer inside the supermarket. The patrol called for reinforcements and armed police apprehended the suspect, but not before the victims were killed, police have said.

Norway's domestic intelligence agency has called for an independent investigation into the police's delay in capturing Andersen Braathen amid criticism that the police response was too slow.

The Coop Extra supermarket reopened on Monday, saying in a press release that the “tragic incident” had affected its employees, and its main focus was now to take care of them. No employees were wounded in the attack.

