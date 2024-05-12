Northwestern attacker Izzy Scane breaks NCAA record for career women’s lacrosse goals

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern attacker Izzy Scane broke the Division I record for women’s lacrosse goals on Sunday in the NCAA Tournament.

Scane scored her 359th career goal in 81 games in the first period against Denver, snapping a tie with Charlotte North for the top spot. North had 358 goals in 87 games for Boston College and Duke from 2018-22.

Scane and the Wildcats are going for the school's second straight national championship and No. 9 overall for the vaunted program. As the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, they received a bye into the second round.

An athletic, physical presence, Scane collected 99 goals and 35 assists in 20 games last season. She won the Tewaaraton Award — college lacrosse’s version of the Heisman Trophy — and she is a finalist for the honor again this year.

Scane moved into a tie with North when she scored five times in a 14-12 victory over Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament championship last weekend. The Wildcats avenged a 14-13 loss to the Nittany Lions on March 22.

Scane, who grew up in Michigan, had 70 goals and 17 assists in 17 games this season going into the NCAA tourney.

