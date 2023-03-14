Northeast winter storm shuts schools, knocks out power

Wet, heavy snow snapped tree branches and downed power lines across New York’s capital region. More than 30,000 homes and businesses in the Albany area were without power.

The snowfall totals will be among the highest of the season, said meteorologist Andrew Orrison of the weather service office in College Park, Maryland.

"It has been below average for snowfall across the Northeast this year, and so this nor'easter will be very impactful," he said.

Rain was turning into snow across parts of New England and winds were picking up. There were at least 80,000 customers without power across New England. In New Hampshire, it was Election Day for town officeholders, but more than 70 communities postponed voting because of the storm.

“We know that the driving conditions are going to be treacherous," Patrick Moody of AAA New England said.

The weather service said expected snow totals from the storm, which is expected to wind up Wednesday, range from a foot to 18 inches (30 to 46 cm) in higher elevations in Massachusetts, to 4 to 6 inches in Boston. Higher elevations in southwest New Hampshire could get up to 2 feet of snow, and Augusta, Maine, could see 8 inches to a foot.

The storm in the Northeast came as California continued to face severe weather. Crews rushed to repair a levee break on a storm-swollen river in California's central coast as yet another atmospheric river arrived this week with the potential to wallop the state's swamped farmland and agricultural communities.