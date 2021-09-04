Northeast deals with muck, waterlogged homes in Ida cleanup

“The sewer backed up into our basement and now we have to get it deep-cleaned,” said Dave Coughlin, one of many residents on his street near the river busily engaged in dragging ruined possessions to the curb. He and his wife, Christina, were taking their two young children to stay somewhere else temporarily while the cleanup progressed.

“I don’t want them breathing this stuff in or smelling the bleach,” he said.

Ida blew ashore in Louisiana on Sunday tied as the fifth-strongest storm to ever hit the U.S. mainland, then moved north with rain that overwhelmed urban drainage systems.

A record 3 inches (7.5 centimeters) poured down in a single hour in New York City, where by Thursday afternoon, nearly 7 1/2 inches (19 centimeters) had fallen, according to the National Weather Service. Eleven people died when they were unable to escape rising water in their low-lying apartments.

On Saturday, the city opened service centers in each of the five boroughs to connect people with housing, food and mental health counseling. Seventy-seven people displaced by the storm were being housed in hotels, Office of Emergency Management spokeswoman Christina Farrell said.

In Connecticut, funeral arrangements were set for State Police Sgt. Brian Mohl, who was swept away with his vehicle while on duty early Thursday in Woodbury. A wake for Mohl is scheduled for Sept. 8 in Hartford, where the funeral will be held on Sept. 9.

Floodwaters and a falling tree also took lives in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey, where at least 26 people perished, the most of any state. Most drowned after their vehicles were caught in flash floods.

Two doors down from the Coughlins on Saturday, a contractor hauled can after can of debris to a large industrial trash container in the driveway. Water trickled down the gutter on both sides of the street, fed by basement sump pumps trying to get floodwater out of homes.

The range of possessions wrecked by the storm and surrendered as trash was heart-breaking: a dining room candle; children’s toys including a sandbox; sodden rugs and carpeting; a patio heater; couch cushions, and a child’s art easel with a rudimentary painting still clipped to it.

"It happened so suddenly," Christina Coughlin said. " This was so unexpected. We definitely would have prepared more had we known it was going to be this bad."

Associated Press writer Carolyn Thompson in Buffalo, New York, contributed to this report.

Caption Flood-wrecked household debris sits on a curb in Cranford N.J. on Saturday Sept. 4, 2021, part of a massive cleanup in many areas of New Jersey from damage caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida.

