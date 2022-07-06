North Macedonia: More violence reported at protests

Police said 11 protesters were detained in Tuesday night's incidents. Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski condemned the attacks on the police, saying violence cannot be justified.

Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski visited the injured police officers in a hospital Wednesday. He said an investigation into the instigators of the violence was underway and warned they would face the “strictest possible punishments.”

“We all know very well who is behind the protests and who called for them,” Spasovski said.

Bulgaria, which as an EU member has veto powers over new members, wants North Macedonia to formally recognize its language has Bulgarian roots, to recognize a Bulgarian minority in the country and to quash "hate speech" against Bulgaria. Many in North Macedonia say acquiescing would undermine their national identity.

North Macedonia's president, Stevo Pendarovski, and the government back the proposed French deal, which calls for the country to acknowledge in its constitution the existence of an ethnic Bulgarian minority. It would also provide for regular reviews on how the bilateral dispute is being addressed, which could potentially hamper North Macedonia's future course toward EU membership.

Bulgaria has already formally accepted the French proposal, which now requires the backing of North Macedonia’s parliament. Lawmakers are scheduled to convene Thursday to set up a committee that will look into the issue. No plenary session has yet been scheduled.

The center-right VMRO-DPMNE, many international law experts and civic groups contend the French proposal favors Bulgarian demands, which dispute Macedonian views of regional history, language, identity and heritage.

North Macedonia has been a candidate for EU membership for 17 years. The country received a green light in 2020 to begin accession talks, but no date for the start of the negotiations has been set.

