journal-news logo
X

North Macedonia charges 8 for antiquities smuggling

Nation & World
1 hour ago
The prosecutor’s office in North Macedonia says eight men have been charged in connection with an antiquities smuggling case, where ancient artifacts were dug up in illegal excavations across the country to be sold to foreign buyers

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Eight men have been charged in connection with an antiquities smuggling case in North Macedonia, where ancient artifacts were dug up in illegal excavations across the country to be sold to foreign buyers, the prosecutor's office said Friday.

The alleged illegal excavations and sales occurred in 2020 and 2021. The eight were arrested in September 2021 following police raids on their homes and other properties connected to them in 10 locations in the southwestern town of Bitola and the northwestern town of Tetovo.

During the raids, police seized a large number of artifacts, including ancient figurines and jewelry, as well as firearms, metal detectors and computer hard drives.

The public prosecution office said in a statement the two main suspects allegedly led dozens of illegal excavations beginning in May 2020 to supply buyers in Albania, Croatia, Greece, Serbia, Turkey and the United States.

Six of the eight are under house arrest while the two suspects believed to have been the organizers are in custody. All eight were charged with destruction of archaeological sites and violating laws protecting antiquities,. The two alleged ringleaders were also charged with forming a criminal organization, and potentially face a combined maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

No trial date has been set.

Antiquities are protected by law in North Macedonia, and only state institutions are allowed to excavate and own them.

In Other News
1
Arizona Republicans fight culture war in battleground state
2
Yemen rebels strike oil depot in Saudi city hosting F1 race
3
Former nurse guilty of homicide in medication error death
4
Ukraine says 300 died in theater attack, hunger grips cities
5
Maryland judge rules new congressional map unconstitutional
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top