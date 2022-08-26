BreakingNews
3 Miami Valley counties drop to 'medium' COVID community level as cases decline in Ohio
North Macedonia: Car carrying 16 migrants crashes, 4 injured

Nation & World
7 minutes ago
Authorities in North Macedonia say four people have been injured when a car packed with 16 Syrian migrants crashed while trying to avoid a police roadblock

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A car packed with 16 Syrian migrants crashed while trying to avoid a police roadblock in North Macedonia and four of its occupants were injured, authorities said Friday.

A police statement said the accident occurred on a highway near the northern border with Serbia late Thursday. A man from North Macedonia was arrested on suspicion of driving the vehicle.

The four injured migrants were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

North Macedonia, a tiny Balkan country of 1.8 million, is on a major route used by migrants from the Mideast and Asia to reach wealthier European countries — often after paying large sums to smuggling gangs. Most enter illegally from Greece.

Two weeks ago, 35 people were injured when a truck carrying Syrian migrants overturned in North Macedonia.

Follow AP's global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

