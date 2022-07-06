North Macedonia: 47 police officers injured in protests

Bulgaria has already formally accepted the French proposal, which now requires the backing of North Macedonia’s parliament. Lawmakers are set to convene later this week.

The center-right main opposition party VMRO-DPMNE, many international law experts and civic organizations counter that the French proposal favors Bulgarian demands which dispute Macedonian views of regional history, language, identity and heritage.

North Macedonia has been a candidate for EU membership for 17 years. The country received a green light in 2020 to begin accession talks, but no date for the start of the negotiations has been set.

People light flares and throw eggs and stones on the foreign ministry building during a protest in Skopje, North Macedonia, late Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Violent protests erupted in North Macedonia's capital, Skopje, where demonstrators tried to storm government buildings, after French President Emmanuel Macron last week announced the proposal, which many in the small Balkan country find controversial. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

