North Korea's Kim breaks ground for housing, farm projects

The ceremonies came a week after Kim Jong Un staged a massive military parade in Pyongyang where troops rolled out around a dozen intercontinental ballistic missiles — an unprecedented number despite limited resources while diplomacy remains stalled.

But the costs of Kim’s nuclear push appear to be piling up. North Korea’s ruling Korean Workers’ Party is planning to hold a major meeting this month to discuss the “urgent” task of improving agricultural production as outside experts and officials say the country’s food insecurity could be getting serious.

Already battered by decades of mismanagement and U.S.-led sanctions over Kim’s nuclear ambitions, the North Korean economy took a further hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the country to shield its poor health care system with stringent border controls that significantly reduced trade with China, its main ally and economic lifeline.

During a December political conference, ruling party members identified key economic projects for 2023 that emphasized construction and agricultural activities — focuses that are less dependent on trade as industrial production has been decimated by sanctions and halted imports of factory materials.

State media reports on the latest meeting of North Korea's rubber-stamp parliament in January hinted that Kim's government was still struggling to revive the moribund economy.