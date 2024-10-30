North Korean troops in Russian uniforms are heading toward Ukraine, US says

Breaking: Warren County commission seeks answers after ag board OKs horse evictions

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, center right, welcomes South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun, center left, to the Pentagon on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, center right, welcomes South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun, center left, to the Pentagon on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
Nation & World
By TARA COPP and LOLITA C. BALDOR – Associated Press
10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday that North Korean troops wearing Russian uniforms and carrying Russian equipment are moving to the Kursk region near Ukraine, in what he called a dangerous and destabilizing move.

Austin was speaking at a press conference with South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, as concerns grow about Pyongyang's deployment of as many as 11,000 troops to Russia.

He said officials are discussing what to do about the deployment.

